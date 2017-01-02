Officer Nathan passes out in style

A Northumberland cadet has joined the ranks of the British Army’s next generation of leaders, after passing out in a prestigious graduation ceremony at Sandhurst.

Officer Cadet Nathan Halliday, 24, from Guide Post, has completed 44 weeks of intensive military and academic training, combined with adventurous training and sporting challenges.

With friends and family in the audience at the Royal Military Academy, the newly-commissioned Second Lieutenant took part in the Sovereign’s Parade in front of the Duchess of Cornwall. After a formal lunch, the day concluded in spectacular style with a celebratory ball.

Nathan, who will be joining the Royal Logistics Corps (RLC), said: “Being part of an elite group of people that have graduated as British Army officers from Sandhurst makes me extremely proud. It’s one of the biggest challenges I have ever undertaken, but also one of the most rewarding.

“I cannot wait to be putting the leadership skills I’ve learned at Sandhurst to good use as part of the RLC.

“I would recommend an officer career to anyone looking for an exciting job away from the mundane nine to five, and especially if you want to move immediately into a leadership or management position.”

Major General Paul Nanson, Commandant Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, said: “Congratulations to all our Officer Cadets on their commissions.

“The Cadets have come from a wide variety of backgrounds – many have come straight from university, some from sixth form and some from within the Army’s soldier ranks – but they will now all embark on their Army careers with the same outstanding training.

“Being an officer in the Army means supporting each of your soldiers and colleagues, sharing values and goals, and working together to achieve something that really matters.

“I look forward to seeing each of our new officers realise their full potential as they embark on their careers with the Army.”