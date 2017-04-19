Officers welcome youngest recruits

Northumbria Police is taking on its youngest-ever recruits after launching Northumbria Mini Police.

The scheme will see Year 5 children given the opportunity to work with local officers and volunteer police cadets to learn more about policing.

They will help with a few of the activities that are carried out in communities across the region, for example carrying out surveys with residents, as well as going to some of the events in towns and villages that officers attend.

Mini Police will be recognisable by their uniform – consisting of a cap, waterproof jacket and hi-viz vest.

At an event in Bedlington, pupils from two of the eight pilot schools for the scheme received their uniform on horseback from the Force’s mounted section.

Any schools interested in participating once the pilot is complete should contact Sergeant Nicola MacGregor, either via the 101 telephone number or email nicola.macgregor.17@northumbria.pnn.police.uk