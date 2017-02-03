Search

Oh deer, deer, deer

Took this on Friday near Woodhorn Colliery museum. A car frightened the 3 roe deer from the trees into the field adjacent the museum. Mick Surphlis

Deer pictured in the field adjacent to Woodhorn Museum.

Picture by Mick Surphlis.