Oliver clearing up at event goes viral

Thousands of people have congratulated a five-year-old from Blyth for his litter-picking efforts at the recent Northumberland Live Festival.

The massive free music event in the Blyth Beach area was enjoyed by many people, but some who went along dropped rubbish on the ground and this upset Oliver Jackson, who attends Bede Academy.

He spent about an hour collecting a large amount of litter and was thanked by those present from local organisations, including Northumberland County Council and Northumbria Police.

Proud mum Victoria Young said: “I posted about what Oliver did on social media and when I got up the day after, I had nearly 2,000 notifications all about the post.

“He has been recognised by quite a few people when we’ve been out in town and he has been given a certificate by his school and a special award from the county council at the LOVE Northumberland awards, which took place yesterday.”

She added: “Young people are often criticised for dropping litter, so it’s great that attention is being drawn to something positive involving a child.”