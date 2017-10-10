Open day events for older folk at leisure centres

A series of free open days are being held in sports centres across the county to showcase the classes, facilities and support on offer to adults aged 65 and over.

Active Northumberland is running a campaign to help encourage this age group to keep fit and active and it is inviting them to attend the sessions.

Fully trained and friendly staff will be on hand to show visitors around, answer any questions and offer professional advice.

There will also be the opportunity to watch a class in action and get a free cup of tea or coffee afterwards.

Those who attend will be given a voucher entitling them to a free class, gym session or swim at their chosen leisure centre.

The sessions include the following. Ashington Leisure Centre: Friday, 9.30am to 10.30am; Friday, October 20, 10.30am to 11.30am.

Blyth Sports Centre: tomorrow (Wednesday), 10am to 11am; Monday, October 16, 10am to 11am.

Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington: tomorrow (Wednesday), 10am to noon; Monday, October 16, 10am to noon.

Newbiggin Sports Centre: tomorrow (Wednesday), 10am to noon.

Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth: Monday, October 16, 10am to noon.

Active Northumberland offers a full range of classes. Some of those more suitable for seniors include pilates, yoga, Zumba, Active Life and aquafit, which are taught at a moderate pace but still give a great workout.

Cath Homer, cabinet member with responsibility for leisure at Northumberland County Council, said: “As you get older, keeping physically active and taking part in regular exercise is one of the single most important things that you can do to keep yourself healthy.

“However, a trip to the local sports centre can be a really daunting prospect – especially for someone in their more senior years.

“We are laying on the open sessions free of charge, especially with our older residents in mind, to take the stress out of their first visit and help them make the first steps to a more active life.”

The open sessions coincide with the launch of a special new discounted membership that Active Northumberland has introduced particularly for the older generation.

Those aged 65 years or over are now eligible to join up to its new Stay Active membership, costing £26 per month on a three-month flexible contract or a one-off annual fee of £312.

People signing up will get unlimited access to 15 gyms, 10 swimming pools and more than 450 fitness classes.

Coun Homer added: “You are never too old to increase your level of physical activity and there are ways, with the correct advice and support, that even those with physical or health limitations can exercise safely.”

For further information about the open days, go to www.activenorthumberland.org.uk/stayactive or call 01670 542222 to speak to a member of the customer service team.