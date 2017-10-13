Organisation seeks volunteer buddies

A charity is continuing its search for people to be part of a team that helps individuals with multiple barriers.

Northumberland CVA is looking for new volunteer buddies while it completes the training of the first cohort.

Its supported volunteering project aims to give some of the county’s hardest to reach unemployed people the confidence and skills they need to find work.

This initiative is part of Bridge Project Northumberland, which is funded by the Big Lottery Fund and European Social Fund through the Building Better Opportunities programme.

The idea is for the buddies to help the individuals themselves undertake volunteering to improve their confidence and life experiences, which will in turn help them on the way towards gaining employment, and it is hoped that they can travel to and from the volunteering location with their individual.

Anne Lyall, Northumberland CVA chief executive officer, said: “Buddies can gain new skills and meet new people, as well as having the satisfaction of taking on a new challenge and supporting others who are less confident.”

For more information about what is required, including volunteering hours, call Lisa Wackett at Northumberland CVA on 01670 858688.