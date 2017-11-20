Our singing and dancing guests from Africa

Blyth students recently played host to guests from Africa.

Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir visits the UK every year with children from five schools in Uganda, which serve the poorest communities in urban and rural areas.

It is made up of children ranging from eight to 19 years old. The schools are combined under the Molly and Paul Child Care Foundation, established more than 40 years ago to serve orphans and the poor.

It travels to the UK to raise funds to keep the vital work of these schools and care centres going. Bede Academy hosts the choir each year and their joyful music can be heard almost all day around the school.

This year, the choir dazzled the primary children first in the morning as they were blown away by their music, singing and dancing.

Later, the choir travelled to the secondary site and wowed Year 7 in a concert and then joined them in lessons to answer questions about life in Uganda and at their schools.

The choir performed more songs in various incredible costumes at a sell-out evening concert at the Academy, raising almost £300 in ticket sales, and many guests bought some of their African crafts.

Martin Thompson coordinated the choir’s visit to Bede Academy and said: “Their joy and enthusiasm is infectious. Every audience is left speechless after their performance.

“Their performances are full of colour, dancing and volume.

“Our students at Bede benefit enormously from the choir’s visit every year. It is so easy for all of us to get knocked over by difficulties and challenges, but the choir helps our students see the things in life to be thankful for.

“I am always impressed by our students as they mix with our visitors and then give out of their own money to help those less fortunate than themselves.”