Owen’s on track for racing career

A Blyth schoolboy is stepping up a gear in a bid to become a world champion.

Twelve-year-old Owen Mellor has secured a ride for Tyco BMW in the Junior British Superbike Championship (BSB) for the new season as part of a grassroots development programme.

The initiative, which is run by Cool FAB Racing with the support of Cool Milk, aims to nurture the country’s top young motorcycle riders to try to break the dominance of Spain and Italy in the sport, with a target to produce a British world champion within ten years.

Owen, a pupil at Cramlington Learning Village, has been riding mini-motorbikes since the age of six and finished fourth in last year’s championship with a few podium finishes and winning the penultimate round.

He said: “I feel lucky to be riding for a team like Tyco BMW. We got to meet the team at Brands Hatch in the BSB – it was awesome.”

Owen’s brother Dylan, ten, also rides mini-motos and won the UK Minimoto Championship in 2015 in the Junior A class. He moved up to Junior B last year and was fifth until the last round when his engine broke down during practice, putting him out of the race.

Dad Gary said: “We are extremely proud of Owen and Dylan and their achievements.”

The boys are looking for sponsors for the coming season. If you are interested contact gary.mellor@teammellorracing.co.uk

For updates on the boys see Team Mellor Racing on Facebook.