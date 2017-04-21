Paige set to take plunge for Daniel

A Newbiggin teenager jumped at the chance to sign up for a skydive in order to raise funds for a boy with a rare form of brain cancer and his family.

Paige Davison has wanted to do a parachute leap since the age of 13 and this aspiration got stronger as she waited to become old enough.

She wished to do it for a worthy cause and just before setting a date, she read about the condition of Daniel Lord, who also lives in Newbiggin.

One side of his face suddenly became paralysed in November, leaving him unable to smile, eat or drink.

He was initially diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy, but a follow-up appointment discovered a lump on his brain that turned out to be a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Daniel is receiving treatment at the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle.

Paige will do her skydive from 10,000ft at Shotton Airfield in County Durham on July 29, weather permitting.

The 17-year-old, who is doing a uniformed public services course at Newcastle College, said: “Now I’m old enough to do a skydive, I thought it would be a good idea to use it as a way of supporting someone local and Daniel’s situation touched my heart.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’m paying for it myself. I’ve done sponsor forms, put collection tins in local shops and set-up a Facebook page – www.facebook.com/groups/1643203115694923 – to raise awareness.

“Daniel’s family have been very supportive and I’m really pleased to do my bit to help him get to Disneyland.”

You can also donate via PayPal, using the email address paigedavison2009@live.co.uk