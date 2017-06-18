Paint donation for colourful project

A global paints and coatings manufacturer has helped Headway Arts to brighten up the former United Reformed Church in Blyth.

It received a donation of more than 140 litres of paint from AkzoNobel’s Ashington facility to assist with the building’s regeneration into a colourful and inspiring environment for the charitable organisation to host its activities.

Established in 1995, Headway Arts specialises in participatory arts and promoting cultural involvement to disadvantaged groups and people of all ages living with learning disabilities.

It took over the tenure of the former church on Waterloo Road a few years ago.

Chief executive Fran Castle said: “We knew we would have a big job on our hands to help bring the building back to life.

“We sent out a call for help to the community, which was answered by the Business in the Community organisation.

“With their support, we were put in touch with a number of local businesses, which have helped us with the project by volunteering their time or making donations.

“With guidance from Maxine Gardner (Business in the Community), we decided to ask AkzoNobel for brighter colours too so we could create an ‘inspiration’ themed mural on the kitchen wall and also some vibrant feature walls throughout the building.”

AkzoNobel, best known for its Dulux, Dulux Trade and Cuprinol household brands, has created 100 new jobs within the region since it opened its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on the Ashwood Business Park three years ago.

Jeff Hope, head of manufacturing unit, said: “Headway Arts is a fantastic organisation that does some great work within the region and we are incredibly proud to support its regeneration project.”