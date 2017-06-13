Paralympian goes for gold in London

A three-time Paralympic champion from Cramlington has been named in a British athletics team for the World Para Athletics Championship this summer.

Stephen Miller, 37, joins 48 others for the competition, to be held in London.The team was announced by British Athletics on June, 7. The Championships will run from July 14 to 23.

This will be his seventh Athletics World Championship over 19 years.

He said: “It’s always special to be named in a British team, and it’s always the first goal of the season, I take nothing for granted. It’s a proud moment for me, my family and my support team.”

He hopes to add to his collection of World Championship medals – three golds, one silver and one bronze, which he won in the Rio Paralympics last year. He was also male team captain for the GB athletics team in the London 2012 Paralympics, but a hip injury prevented him being fully fit and he finished 11th. He is hoping for a better performance this time round at the London Olympic Stadium.

And it is looking so far so good for him this year, with a silver at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in March and throwing his best distance in two years in the Tyne Cup earlier this month.

“I haven’t medalled at World Championships since 2011 so I’m motivated to put that right,” he added. “I’m in good shape physically and mentally, we’re confident I can put in a great performance.”

Catch Stephen in the men’s F32 club throw on July 20, at 7pm on Channel4.