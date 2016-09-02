Parents see the art of wellbeing

Parents have been brushing up on their art skills in a new adult learning initiative.

Seven people took part in the scheme at Barnardo’s Blyth Children’s Centre to learn new skills, make friends and find new ways of expressing themselves.

The project also led to accreditations, and parents said they were spending more time at home with their children on arts and crafts activities as a result of the course.

Artists attended two sessions each to support the work, which also included digital storytelling and creative writing and culminated in an exhibition.

The course was run in partnership between the centre and BAIT, which aims to inspire arts experiences.

Centre manager Dorothy Lewis said: “The benefits of the arts for people’s health and wellbeing are well known and the feedback from the course has been fantastic.”