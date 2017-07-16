Pat preparing for third overseas trek

A Cramlington woman is going on another amazing adventure in aid of the Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle.

After her father, John McGregor, was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, Pat Heard decided to sign up for a big challenge to raise funds and she did a trek in the Canadian Rockies in September 2015. Mr McGregor died that same year.

Pat Heard during her trek in the Canadian Rockies.

This trip gave her a taste for more and in March this year, she spent a week in the USA, mostly in the area of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona.

In addition, she will be part of a Marie Curie Hospice group that will do a six-day trek in Costa Rica in January 2018.

This will involve trekking through rainforest and up volcanoes via suspension bridges and getting up close to some of the Central American country’s unique flora and fauna.

Pat has raised more than £13,000 so far and she hopes that the third trip will enable her to achieve a total in the region of £20,000.

She said: “Although we were high up and it snowed at times in the Canadian Rockies, I didn’t feel the cold with all the layers on and it was a great experience. I made some lifelong friends on the trip.

“I was bitten by the bug and so I signed up for the Grand Canyon trek, which also involved going to Zion Canyon in Utah.

“It was very hot and sunny, but that meant you could see for miles and every view was more impressive than the last.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the diverse wildlife in Costa Rica and hopefully with more great support in terms of donations and supporting the live music nights I’m organising, thousands more will be raised for the hospice.”

For more information about the events and her book of poetry that is available to help with the fund-raising, email pgheard@sky.com

To make a donation online, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pat-heard2