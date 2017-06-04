Pat wins unsung hero competition

A volunteer has been rewarded for her commitment to the community with vouchers to spend on George clothing.

Pat Heard was invited to the Asda store in Blyth to receive the well-deserved reward, after being chosen as the winner of its unsung hero competition, and be congratulated on her efforts for a range of good causes.

She has been praised by members of the public for her outstanding fund-raising for Marie Curie Hospice in Newcastle.

Pat has completed treks in the Canadian Rockies and the Grand Canyon, raising more than £12,000 for the charity.

As she prepares to tackle five volcanoes in Costa Rica next January, she hopes to reach £20,000 by the time she completes her fund-raising.

Other work includes running a community group in Cramlington dedicated to saving an open space for future generations.

Receiving no funding, she also rescues, fosters and re-homes dogs.

Nominee Joanne Hurst said: “Pat is a credit to the community,

“She always puts others first and has raised an amazing amount for charity.

“As a person who gives so much, it’s fantastic to be able to show our appreciation for her kind actions.”

Community champion at the Blyth store, Diane Dinning, said: “We really enjoyed having Pat come into the store and learning more about the hard work she does in the local community.

“On behalf of the whole Asda team, I would like to thank Pat for all that she has done.”