Paul’s delight at volunteer award

A young volunteer has been honoured for his work in the community.

Paul Cozens has been attending Silx Teen Bar, in Blyth, since he was young.

After first being loud and boisterous, with the occasional issue with anger, officials say he has matured and is now a valued volunteer.

A spokesman said: “Paul is turning into a very hardworking, productive and reliable young man, he is actively involved in the planned activities and gets the younger members to participate, especially in sports and pool and acts as a mentor.”

Paul – who has passed a number of qualifications in first aid and health – was one of the volunteers who took part in the North Sea Tall Ships Regatta, sailing from Blyth to Gothenburg in Sweden after being put forward by Silx.

And before Christmas he won the NE Youth Volunteer of the Month and then won Young Volunteer of the Year at Youth Focus North East POSBO Awards, being presented with his award at the Baltic Centre in Gateshead.

During his acceptance speech, he praised all the staff at Silx for their support and encouragement they have given him though out the years.

Paul said: “I can’t believe this year and I am so proud – this has given me so much confidence in myself.”

Jackie Long, senior youth worker, said: “Paul is definitely an asset to our team here at Silx and we are very proud of the progress he had made so far and can see him going far.

“Well done Paul from all of us at Silx.”