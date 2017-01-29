Phablet devices ‘good for policing’

A senior officer at Northumbria Police has spoken of the benefit to neighbourhood policing provided by the allocation of state-of-the-art smart phones.

Last year, the force announced it had invested an estimated £1.8million in mobile technology to help ensure that officers are equipped to deal with the challenges of modern day policing.

Each of its officers has now been equipped with a phablet device, which allows them to record crimes at scene.

Previously there would have been a requirement for officers to return to a police station to perform this task. In addition, victims are able to receive a crime number instantaneously.

Superintendent John Bent of the force’s Improvement Programme said: “We know the public highly value their ‘bobby on the beat’ and this investment further demonstrates our commitment to true neighbourhood policing.

“Policing in this country has changed dramatically in recent years, but we know that above anything else, people want their local police force to be around when they really need them.

“This investment ensures that our officers have the best access to mobile technology – allowing them to keep pace with the policing demands of the 21st century.

“It allows officers to be visible and accessible in our communities without the need to return to their stations to update historically bureaucratic systems. Further functionality is presently being developed for the phablets and will be rolled out in due course.”