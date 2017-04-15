Pharmacy re-opens after relocation and gets a new look

Staff joined customers to celebrate the re-opening of their new-look pharmacy.

LloydsPharmacy relocated the branch in Bedlington and gave it a modern new look, following an investment in its services.

LloydsPharmacy Bedlington staff with their celebratory cake after the branch re-opened. Picture by Loud & Flashy

Former staff member Jean Dobi, 74, was joined by current staff plus customers William Wright, 88, and Norma Smith, 79, to officially declare the store re-open in Vulcan Place.

Pharmacy manager Anna Whitworth said: “We’re delighted with our transformation.

“As people live for longer, it’s important that we take a more active role in managing our health but that we also have easy to access support to help us along the way.

“Pharmacy already plays a vital role in medicines management and now, with our modern make-over, we are better equipped to offer more services and have a more inviting place for people to visit us for advice on staying healthy, as well as remedies for when feeling poorly.

“Many people find managing their medicines difficult but there are now a range of ways available to make the whole process easier.

“Not all patients know they can ask their GP to send prescriptions directly to us, speeding up the process and saving them time.

“For those on long-term medication, three months or more, we offer the NHS medicines check-up, which is a free consultation to help patients better understand the medicines they are taking, why they have been prescribed and how to take them more easily to get the most from them.”

Residents can also now benefit from the introduction of an enhanced pain management service; bespoke advice to help those living with chronic or experiencing acute pain.

Anna added: “As we grow older, we are continually on the search for innovative solutions to help ensure that we have a healthier independent life.

“The introduction of the Betterlife range offers our patients specialist products to help with their everyday needs.”

The new Preston LloydsPharmacy is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 2pm.

For more information, please visit lloydspharmacy.com