Planned roadworks on major roads in Northumberland and further afield

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major roads in the North East this week.

A1 Guyzance, Northumberland: There will be overnight lane closures, with a speed restriction on the right turn at the Guyzance junction, which will be closed from 8pm until 6am, from Monday (November 6) to Thursday (November 9), for resurfacing work.

A1 Gosforth Park junction to Seaton Burn junction: Full overnight carriageway closures north and southbound, which started on Wednesday (November 1), from 8pm until 6am, with diversions in place, for resurfacing work.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will also be a 24-hour, 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A1 Barton junction to Leeming Bar junction, North Yorkshire: There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day from junction 52 (Catterick) to junction 56 (Barton) to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will be a full closure of the south quadrant of Scotch Corner roundabout Monday (November 6) from 8pm until 6am. There will also be overnight up and over closures at Scotch Corner on the northbound carriageway from 8pm until 6am on Monday. The southbound carriageway from Barton (junction 56) to Scotch Corner will also be closed on Monday. This project is due for completion by winter 2017/2018.

A1M Dishforth junction to Ripon junction, North Yorkshire: There will be a 24-hour lane closures north and southbound between Dishforth Interchange junction 49 and Baldersby Interchange junction 50 for resurfacing works. This project is due for completion on Saturday, November 11.

A66 West Bowes to Cumbrian Border, County Durham: There will be full overnight closures on the westbound carriageway with the entry slip road closed at Bowes from 8pm until 6am on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12, with diversions while carriageway repair work takes place. This project is due for completion on Monday 27 November.

Statement from Highways England: 'These planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday, November 3, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.'