Plans to relaunch funding scheme

Plans to revise and relaunch a much-valued community funding scheme are being considered by Northumberland County Council.

Under the proposals, there would be a new grant – called Help For You – aimed at under 18s to help them pursue a particular ambition.

Up to £200 would be available for each successful applicant.

It is proposed that both the local and county-wide elements of the community chest are retained.

For local schemes, there will be a £5,000 upper grant limit with a maximum award of 75 per cent of the cost of any proposal.

For the county-wide element, the pot has been doubled to £60,000. There will be no upper grant limit, but the maximum grant award will be 75 per cent of the project’s costs.

The local area councils will discuss the plans, which include a provision for both the Ashington and Blyth and Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley bodies to have the scope to ring-fence an element of their allocations to specifically support the social welfare centres within their areas.

The aim is to relaunch the scheme at the end of this month, with the deadline for the first round of applications on Friday, September 29.