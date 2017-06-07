Platinum year for family business

A Cramlington-based business, which started out with a horse and cart and now boasts a 20-strong fleet, is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Moody Logistics and Storage, Bolam Business Park, began life in 1947 when Second World War RAF veteran David Moody set up as a coal merchant, collecting and selling sea coal.

By 1953, he had five vehicles and six staff and in 1960, the current company’s forerunner – D. Moody (Haulage) Ltd – was formed.

Today, his granddaughter Caroline heads up a 30-strong workforce and the company, which turns over in excess of £3million, is one of the UK’s leading overnight multi-drop operators.

She said: “It has not always been easy and, as many other family businesses will recognise, there have been periods when it’s been touch and go.

“But we came through them and we are now in a strong position and looking forward to the next 70 years and what we can go on to achieve.”

To mark the anniversary, the family is holding a Platinum Ball on Saturday at the Marriott Gosforth Park Hotel.

The event, which will raise money for The Great North Children’s Hospital Foundation, will include a drinks reception, four-course meal, live band and disco, as well as a tombola, auction and raffle.

To purchase tickets for the ball – which cost £55 each, with tables of 10 available – call Claire or Michaela on 01670 710060 (option 0) or email salesadmin@moodylogistics.co.uk