Plenty of fun in store at fireworks event in Blyth

Blyth Town Council is organising one of the region’s largest firework displays.

The event on Saturday, which starts at 4pm, will take place at Mermaid Car Park – the site of the popular Northumberland Live Festival – and it also includes live music, a funfair and street entertainers.

Arriva will be providing a park and ride service at only £1 return as there will be no on-site parking for the event.

For more details, call the council on 01670 361668.