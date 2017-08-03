Plenty to enjoy at lifeboat day

Blyth RNLI volunteers will be hosting their annual lifeboat open day on Saturday.

The event is taking place from 11am to 4pm between Ridley Park and the lifeboat station, which is situated on Quay Road.

As well as the opportunity to meet the volunteer crew and representatives from other emergency services and view the lifeboats in action on the River Blyth, those coming along can scale a climbing wall, play NAMCO ten pin bowling, see Fergusons of Blyth vintage vehicles and enjoy boat trips on the river.

There will also be carnival rides and plenty of stalls, with Beach Hut Radio providing entertainment. In addition, organisers will be announcing the winner of the water safety poster competition.

Paul Raine, lifeboat operations manager at Blyth RNLI, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the people of Blyth and the surrounding area to the lifeboat station.

“The RNLI charity saved the lives of 431 people in 2016. This is only possible by the continued generosity of the public, so why not come along and support your local station and the service the volunteers provide.”