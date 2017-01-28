Police appeal after assault in Blyth

Police yesterday issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Blyth.

It happened between 00.30am and 1am on Saturday, January 21, when a 43-year-old man was assaulted in Bishopton Street/ Robert Street by a unknown person.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and is still receiving treatment in the Royal Victoria Infirmary; his condition is described as stable, but not life threatening.

There were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Damage was also caused to the front door of a house on William Street during the incident. The offender is described as white, with a shaved head and a large muscular build.

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police. Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 61 of 21/01/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.