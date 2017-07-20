Police appeal after burglary in Northumberland

A large quantity of jewellery and other property has been stolen from a house in Northumberland.

The burglary happened between 12.30pm and 6.45pm yesterday at an address in Ridgeway, Stakeford. The offender gained access via a secure conservatory door.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the householders “are extremely distressed by the incident”.

The force is carrying out inquiries and anyone with information, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, is asked to call officers on 101 – quoting log 971 of 19/07/17.