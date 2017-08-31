Police bid to cut number of biker deaths

Northumbria Police is currently taking part in a campaign aimed at reducing the number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured on our roads.

From January 2016, to the start of August 2017, eight bikers have died and 12 seriously injured as a result of road traffic collisions in the force area.

The week-long National Motor Cycle Week of Action campaign, which ends on Sunday, concentrates on raising awareness among general motorists as well as riders, improving road safety through education and ensuring that riders have the correct skills and knowledge to ride safely.

Riders are being made aware of educational courses (a cornering clinic and biker down courses, run in conjunction with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service) which are designed to help them in their general riding and awareness, and offer the chance to learn basic first aid aimed at treating injured riders.

Road traffic legislation is being enforced but where appropriate, offenders will be offered a RIDE (Rider Intervention and Developing Experience) course as opposed to prosecution.

Sergeant Matthew Sykes, of Northumbria Police Motor Patrols, said: “We are dedicated to keeping our roads safe for all users and this campaign is an ideal platform for us to build on our relationship with riders and educate the public on how to stay safe on our roads.

“Our job isn’t just about catching those who break the law, but also about keeping our communities safe and raising awareness is a big part of that. The courses available to riders are fantastic and an excellent way of expanding your knowledge, I advise everyone and anyone to get involved.”