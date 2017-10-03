Police force appoints Acting Chief Constable

An Acting Chief Constable has been appointed at Northumbria Police this week.

Winton Keenen was given the role following two-and-a-half years as the force’s Deputy Chief Constable.

Winton Keenen, Northumbria Polices Acting Chief Constable.

This appointment has been made to facilitate the retirement of the current Chief Constable, Steve Ashman, who has a number of police engagements outside the force area and accumulated annual leave before his retirement date.

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Dame Vera Baird, has started the recruitment process for the permanent position.

Mr Keenen said: “I’m delighted to accept Dame Vera’s offer to take over as Acting Chief Constable until Mr Ashman’s successor is in post.”

“I’ll continue to build upon Mr Ashman’s superb work as Chief Constable and set the foundations for his successor to lead our excellent police force.

“The challenges facing policing continue to test us all, but I will continue to ensure the PCC’s Police and Crime plan is delivered.”

Dame Vera said: “Winton has a wealth of experience. He is passionate about delivering outstanding policing, knows Northumbria well and has served our communities for over 30 years.”