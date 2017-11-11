Police get a bit of extra pedal power

Police officers from Blyth have got extra pedal power, thanks to a donation of mountain bikes.

Blyth neighbourhood policing team has been given two bikes after applying to the Improving Croft and Cowpen Quay (ICCQ) charity fund, via Coun Kath Nisbet.

The team is using the bikes to carry out patrols across the 12 Streets area of Blyth and beyond.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Jonny Pallace said: “These bikes are a very welcome addition to our team and make our officers even more visible to the community as they patrol the streets and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

“They also also make it easier for officers to access areas that are more difficult to reach in a car.”

Fergusons Cycles in Blyth supplied the bikes at a special rate for the ICCQ charity.

Coun Nisbet said: “I’m delighted we’re able to help local officers with this donation.”

“This initiative is all about working in partnership for the good of the community and I know the bikes provide the police with much more flexibility, as well as making them even more visible and approachable for local residents.”

This donation also supports the 12 Streets operation in Blyth which aims to improve the quality of life for local residents. The initiative started on October 9 and runs for 28 days, with a series of continued activity between police and partners, targeting the local issues which matter to residents.