Police hunt for wanted man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a number of offences.

Lewis Turnbull, 22, of Charles Drive, Dudley, is wanted for burglaries, malicious communications and breach of bail.

He has failed to present himself to police, despite numerous chances, and officers are eager to track him down.

Turnbull is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. He has fair hair and speaks with a Tyneside accent.

He is being asked to either hand himself in at a police station or ring 101.

Police are asking anyone who sees Turnbull, or has information on his whereabouts, not to approach him but to ring 101, quoting reference 0529860.