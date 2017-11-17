Police initiative in Blyth is hailed a big success

A initiative to clean up an area of Blyth has been hailed a big success.

The month-long 12 Streets operation, which ended last week, has seen a host of multi-agency activities, aimed at improving the quality of life for residents.

Officers from Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a series of high visibility patrols, together with officers from motor patrols, dog section and the mounted section.

Police also targeted active offenders in the area, with a marked decrease in reported burglary offences in Blyth and eight suspected burglars arrested.

Officers have been visiting local schools and given safety advice to children. Joint patrols with Environment Agency staff have seen eight Fixed Penalty Notices issued, for littering and dog fouling offences.

Blyth Neighbourhood Sergeant Nick Smith said: “This has been a successful coordinated multi-agency response to the issues which local residents have raised.

“Over the course of the last four weeks, there has been a reduction in reported burglary offences and good use made of the MyStreet Northumbria app, directing partnership resources to where they are needed the most.

“Crime within the area has seen a notable reduction and residents have seen an increase in officers on patrol.

“We’d like to thank residents and partners for their contribution and support. We are looking to replicate this success in other districts in Blyth on a rolling basis.”

“The success of this initiative is down to the community spirit of residents and shows what we can accomplish when we work together. ”

Coun John Riddle, chairman of Safer Northumberland, said: “This is an excellent example of organisations working together for the benefit of the community and it’s great that the scheme could be rolled out to other areas.”

Croft Councillor Kath Nisbet added: “As both the local ward member and a resident, I’ve been proud to have been involved in this year’s campaign.”

“There’s been a wide range of activities and the results speak for themselves. I’d like to thank everyone who has helped out and shown what a strong community spirit we have here.”

The 12 streets area included Wright Street, Beaumont Street, Disraeli Street, Salisbury Street, Gladstone Street, Hambledon Street, Durban Street, Goschen Street, Balfour Street, Maddison Street, Hall Terrace and Hodgson’s Road areas of Cowpen Quay.