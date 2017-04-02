Police make 74 arrests in operation

Operation Flynn – a two-week crime targeting initiative – has left its mark, with more than 70 arrests.

Officers from Northumberland and North Tyneside neighbourhood teams, 24/7 response and CID have been working together to gather intelligence about active criminals and taking action against those they suspect of involvement in crime.

This led to a total of 74 police arrests for a range of offences, including burglary, assault, domestic abuse and breach of bail.

The focus of the operation was to safeguard vulnerable people, which has seen an emphasis on domestic abuse cases to help protect people who may be suffering from harm in their own homes, and 12 people were arrested for domestic incidents.

In addition, 30 of the arrests followed warrants being issued for those who have failed to appear before the courts for a variety of offences.

Detective Inspector Jon Bensley, who organised the operation, said: “We’re pleased with the effectiveness of this initiative.

“This approach has made a real difference and working closely together with our partners and between departments is a tactic we will continue to employ in the future.”

If you suspect that someone you know may be involved in criminal activity, call 101 and speak to your local neighbourhood team.