Police station open day is child’s play

Groups of children got a taste of life as a cop as the neighbourhood policing team in Bedlington opened the doors to their police station during the Christmas holidays.

A total of 56 youngsters aged between six and 12 from Bedlington and nearby villages such as Choppington, Guide Post and Stakeford donned high vis jackets and riot shields as part of the tours, which took place on two different days.

The same group show their fingerprints.

They had look inside the police cars, arrest vans and custody cells and they had the chance to make their first ‘arrest’ so they could find out the procedure for dealing with those arrested who are brought to a police station.

A briefing in one of the meeting rooms started each tour and the children were also shown the 24/7 parade room and the home of some of the region’s expert detectives in the Crime Investigation Department.

They got to chat to some local bobbies and officers from the Blyth neighbourhood policing team, which organised the tours, who talked about all the work they do to keep the county’s streets safe.

Following the success of these two days, they are looking at doing some more tours in the New Year.

PC Scott Legge of the Blyth neighbourhood team said: “The children had a great time and really enjoyed their visit.

“They were very curious about what happens inside the police station and couldn’t wait to try on the uniforms and get stuck in. It’s an excellent way for us to show the children that we’re here whenever they need help.

“This sort of event really helps to break down barriers and gives people an insight into how we work to help the community.”