Police stepping up to the challenge to help Bradley Lowery

A group of police officers are stepping up to help a terminally ill youngster.

Neighbourhood officers from Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team are going the extra mile to help young Bradley Lowery and his battle with cancer.

Officers have been so touched by brave five-year-old and fund-raising efforts they have pledged to do their bit to help him fight cancer.

The young Wearside football fan has been battling the neuroblastoma form of cancer since January 2013.

His story has touched the nation with football teams across the country getting behind his fund-raising efforts and granting him VIP access to games.

And in a bid to do their bit for his cause, neighbourhood officers in Blyth will be taking on a football themed run.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Jill Hall said: “We know Bradley is a big Sunderland football supporter so we decided to do a football themed treadmill run.

“We’re aiming to run the equivalent distance of travelling around all of the football stadiums in the Premier League – some 872 miles.

“We’ll be starting at Blyth Police Station going to the Stadium of Light on Wearside and finishing at Swansea.

“Our policing team are looking forward to the challenge and together we’ll all be putting our best foot forward, in our own time, and we’re inviting people to show their support and sponsor us to get us all the way.”

She added: “We’ll be giving updates on our twitter feed so you can see our progress and where we’ve got to, as we make our way across the country from our treadmill.”

To sponsor the officers stepping up to the challenge visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamblyth4bradley