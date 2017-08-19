Poppy Appeal needs more volunteers

The Royal British Legion is on the look-out for volunteers in three key North East areas, including Cramlington.

It is urging the public to dedicate some of their spare time and join its army of volunteers during this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The Legion’s Poppy People campaign – a national recruitment drive for Poppy Appeal volunteers – is particularly keen for help in Cramlington, Seahouses and Birtley.

It needs around 25 enthusiastic people of all ages and backgrounds to help run the appeal in those areas.

Each year, more than 350,000 poppy volunteers are required across the country to raise much-needed funds to support the 6.2million members of the Armed Forces community who are eligible for help from the Legion.

Sarah-Jane Hill, the Legion’s community fundraiser for Northumberland, said: “Volunteering can provide great opportunities for those involved. It allows the chance to meet new people, learn new and transferable skills and be part of a team that helps the Armed Forces community and promotes understanding of Remembrance. We’d love all who want to volunteer with us to get in contact.”

If you can help, call Sarah-Jane on 07823 416 750 or email SHill@britishlegion.org.uk