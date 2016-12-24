Popular festival to be bigger in 2017

A popular festival is set to return next year – at a bigger venue and over more days.

Thousands of people visit the North East Chilli Fest every year, which had been held at Seaton Delaval Hall.

But the popular celebration of food, drink, music and entertainment will take place on a 27-acre site overlooking the North Sea at Seaton Sluice in 2017.

And 1980s music icons Heaven 17 have been lined up to perform.

Tickets are now on sale via www.chillifest-ne.co.uk

Organiser Mark Deakin said: “After five amazing years at Seaton Delaval Hall, we want to take the Chilli Fest to a new level and for that we need a far bigger space.

“We had lots of offers to go elsewhere and it might have made sense, but we live nearby and know that so many people from around here really love popping along.”

The 2017 Chilli Fest – which for the first time is taking place on three days: June 30, July 1 and 2 – also attracts people from all over the UK.

A camping area will be set up next to the main site and festival goers are being offered early bird tickets.

Mark said: “We want to make it a festival to remember, with something for everybody.”

There will be tents devoted to comedy, cabaret and dance.

There is going to be a Kids Zone, an Alternate Zone and – in addition to Heaven 17 who headline on Friday night – numerous musical acts, including Smoove and Turrell, Nick Pride and The Pimptones, Dennis, SoShe and the Monster Ceilidh Band.

Although the Chilli Fest celebrates everything to do with our fiery favourite, the vast range of food available is designed to suit all tastes.

Mark said: “I love Christmas as much as anybody, but at this time of the year when it’s cold and dark you also need something to look forward to and note in your diary.

“That’s why we’re announcing it now.”

A pass for all three days will cost £20. There are a limited number of early bird tickets available for £15.

A weekend pass plus camping costs £30 person and there are a range of tickets available for each day from £8 – or £5 for an early bird discount. Tickets for children under five are free and it is £3 for children aged between five and 15.