Port lands major new customer

A leading offshore services company has chosen Port of Blyth for a major new base.

Global Marine Group (GMG) is a market leader in offshore engineering.

Its Blyth base will focus particularly on supporting the offshore renewables and communications sectors.

Chief executive officer Ian Douglas said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Port of Blyth, which has been extremely supportive throughout our integration period.

“We expect that by operating in close physical proximity to our customers, suppliers and trusted partners, we will further strengthen our relationships with key market players and continue to reinforce our reputation for delivering projects safely, on time and to a high level of quality.”

Port of Blyth, the port operating division of Blyth Harbour Commission, reported a second consecutive year of record financial figures in April, including a 17 per cent growth in turnover, and is viewed as one of the UK’s fastest growing Trust Ports, driven largely by a surge in offshore-related activities in recent years. It handles up to two million tonnes of cargo a year across five terminals based around the River Blyth.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive of Port of Blyth, said: “Attracting a company of the profile of Global Marine Group to the Port is another great step forwards in our development as an offshore energy base.

“The infrastructure, partnerships and environment we’re building here is a formula for growth and innovation in the sector.”