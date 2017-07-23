Prestigious award for first school

Seaton Sluice First School has achieved the platinum accolade from the Sing Up organisation, which recognises the importance of singing activities for children in schools.

Staff and pupils began working towards the award after receiving the gold one last year.

The requirements for it include the sharing of enthusiasm, good practice and practical ideas further afield with other schools. The Seaton Sluice school has been involved in developing links with the local middle school and other schools in surrounding localities such as Blyth and Cramlington.

Its own school songs, composed by deputy headteacher Amanda Bennett, complement daily routines such as tidying up, lining up and saying goodbye at the end of each school day. Staff are actively involved in the school choir, which recently performed with two other primary schools and the Newcastle Choral Society in the city.

Seaton Sluice First School is one of just two schools in Northumberland and six in the whole of the North East region to receive the platinum award.