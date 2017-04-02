Prevention better than cure for Sian

A therapist who worked in Harley Street has returned to her roots to help businesses reduce absenteeism and stress.

Sian Barnard, originally from Bedlington, runs workshops and one-to-one sessions from her Peaceful Minds Academy at the Regent Centre, Gosforth.

The cognitive behavioural psychotherapist and trainer spent more than a quarter of a century in London, where she treated stressed, anxious and depressed executives.

But on moving back to the North East, she decided to take a different approach.

She said: “Rather than treating issues, I’m now helping businesses prevent problems arising in the first place.

“The sessions teach psychological principles that managers can use with staff to reduce stress and anxiety levels, and make them self-sufficient.

“I teach people the basics of cognitive behavioural therapy. It allows you to take control again and helps to reduce stress and negative emotions.”

Blyth-based Weir Insurance recently held a breakfast seminar for some of its business clients on the topic of stress awareness that was delivered by Sian.

Managing director Karen Weir said: “She demonstrated a great deal of knowledge and understanding.

“Our clients said it was helpful to them personally with their approach to their business and their employees’ needs and circumstances.”

For more information about Sian’s therapy sessions and workshops for businesses and individuals, visit www.peacefulmindsacademy.com