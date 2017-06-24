Primary school lands Northumbie

A Blyth school has scooped a Northumbie – the awards recognising those who went the extra mile to celebrate the first Northumberland Day.

Newsham Primary School landed the Jill Bradbury Award for Most Inspiring School award, thanks to a comprehensive programme of activity that it instigated.

The award was sponsored by Catapult PR, the organiser of Northumberland Day and the Northumbies, which worked with fused glass artist, Helen Grierson, to create unique trophies reflecting different aspects of the county.

Assistant headteacher Caroline Elton said: “We got on board with Northumberland Day from the start, believing it important to celebrate and preserve the beauty and traditions of the county.

“We saw this shared project as a real opportunity to celebrate all that is good about Northumberland, Blyth and Newsham Primary, in a way that united our community towards achieving visible outcomes. We also had great fun.”

Organiser Jane Hunt, who presented the award, added: “Newsham Primary were outstanding in what they did following their Northumberland Day workshop.”