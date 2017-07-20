Prison staff raise grand total for Tracie

Have your say

Kind-hearted staff at HMP Northumberland have helped raise just over £1,000 to support a former colleague who was badly injured in a near-fatal quad-bike crash.

Tracie Harrison was on a dream holiday in sunny Zante last month when tragedy struck.

The Blyth gran was left fighting for her life after the quad bike she was riding flipped while turning a corner.

It left her in a coma and she needed to have part of her skull removed. She also suffered chest injuries and a broken pelvis.

Her family launched a fund-raising campaign to pay for Tracie’s treatment and a medical flight home because the insurance refused to pay out for a quad-bike crash.

Tracie is now back in the UK and has woken up, but she has a long road ahead of her as she continues to receive hospital treatment.

After learning of her plight, Grace Wright and Rebecca Paxton, from Acklington-based HMP Northumberland, wanted to help and they contacted local businesses and asked for donations for a fund-raising raffle.

Prizes included an overnight stay at the Malmaison Newcastle; a family pass to Alnwick Castle; and £50 of Sodexo vouchers donated by Director of HMP Northumberland, Nick Leader.

Along with Lorna Stewart-Hook and Amy Lyall, they spent weeks selling raffle tickets and domino cards, with all proceeds going to Tracie’s family.

The draw took place in Ashington on Saturday and thanks have been given to everyone who supported the event.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/TracieH to donate to the cause.