Project to reduce congestion on Cowpen Road is completed

A comprehensive scheme to improve one of Northumberland’s most congested roads has been completed.

The £740,000 project, carried out in three stages, aims to reduce congestion on Cowpen Road, Blyth.

The project involved the removal and improvement of traffic lights, road widening and the creation of an additional lane on the exit from the Asda roundabout.

New road markings are also in place on the A189 roundabout and approaches, along with improved road signs.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “This scheme is a great credit to our staff who worked tirelessly to get the various stages done as quickly as possible.

“We did everything we could to minimise disruption and it’s important we bear in mind why this work was done in the first place – to improve safety, reduce congestion and improve journey times for the thousands of people who use this road every day.

“Feedback has been very positive and the standard of the work is first class.”

Local County Councillor Susan Davey, who long campaigned for the changes and helped secure funding from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: “It’s fantastic that this long-awaited and desperately needed scheme is finally complete.”

“I am delighted that these adjustments have had a marked improvement on the flow of the traffic.

“The opening of Spencer Road on the industrial Estate has not only taken away the heavy lorries from the main body of the road but have helped the Port of Blyth to consider the relocation of their entrance.

“As with all works and an ever increasing number of vehicle on our streets, monitoring of this road will remain a high priority.”

Ray Browning, Programme Manager at the North East LEP, said: “This was an important upgrade to help alleviate pressure at peak times at key junctions benefiting not only the local community but also importantly helping efforts to attract new investment and jobs into the Blyth Riverside Business Park and the enterprise zones sites around Blyth Harbour where the North East LEP is also supporting infrastructure investment.”