Protest planned at Indian Embassy over jailing of Ashington sailor

Family and friends are still continuing to raise the plight of detained sailor Nick Dunn.

The 30-year-old, from Ashington, is still waiting to hear the verdict of his appeal hearing at Indian courts.

His sister Lisa is planning to join fellow families of the five other detained British sailors at a protest outside the Indian Embassy in London on Friday.

Lisa said: “The protest will be to put pressure on our Government to make sure that when the lads are released from prison, they are put straight on a plane out the country like they should have had happen in July 2014.

“We do not want this to end up being like appeal ping pong for the next three-and-a-half years until their sentence is complete.”

Fellow supporter Jordan Wylie is heading over to Chennai to take part in the city’s 10km run, raising awareness and money for the six detained sailors.

So far he has raised more than £3,500 – passing his £1,000 target. Anyone who wants to sponsor him can do so via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jordan-wylie-1

The families have also been backed by Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson who has been helping to raise the profile of the case.

At the start of 2016, Nick was jailed for five years alongside his colleagues after being charged with illegally bringing weapons into India when their ship took shelter from a storm in October 2013.

The case was originally dismissed by a Judge before Indian Police appealed, leading to a retrial and the jailing.