Pub group supports RNLI fund-raiser

North-east pub operators The Inn Collection Group are going hook, line and sinker to support an annual RNLI fund-raising campaign.

Throughout October, a £1 donation (50p for children’s meals) from every RNLI Fish special at the award-winning company’s venues,including The Commissioners Quay Inn at Blyth, will go to the charity which saves lives at sea.

From crowd-pleasing local ale-battered fish and chips to just-landed catch of the day plates, the group is pledging to tip the scales when it comes to supporting the RNLI’s Fish Supper campaign to raise funds for local lifeboat crews.

Dan Evans, general manager at The Commissioners Quay, said: “Proper, homemade battered fish and perfectly cooked chips are right up there as being one of our favourite meals as a nation.

“To my mind, there can be no better way to help a life-saving charity like the RNLI than tucking into one of our local beer-battered fish and homemade chip meals in the knowledge that you’re helping to support a great cause.

“Our local volunteer Blyth crew are just a stone’s throw from our inn.

“We see the amazing work they do on an ongoing basis and the lifeline role they play in our community, which is so sea-orientated. We’re proud to support the RNLI so that they can continue to save even more lives at sea.”

The Commissioners Quay will also have Cullercoats Brewery beer on tap throughout October, with 3p for every pint sold being donated to the RNLI – the perfect accompaniment with which to wash down your RNLI fish supper.

Visit RNLI.org/FishSupper for more information.