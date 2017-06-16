Public events for wind farm project

Residents have the opportunity to find out the latest information on the Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Wind Farm project.

Three public events have been arranged for the EDF Energy Renewables scheme. The company took over responsibility for it from Narec (now ORE Catapult) in October 2014.

It will see five wind turbines with a total generating capacity of 41.5MW installed around 6.5km off the coast of Blyth. Once operational, they will generate enough low carbon electricity to power about 34,000 homes.

The main installation works are starting offshore next month and continuing over the summer months.

Presentations and question and answer sessions will take place on Tuesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 29 at Blyth Workspace, Commissioners Quay, and also on Thursday, June 22 at ORE Catapult, Charles Parsons Technology Centre, High Quay, Blyth.

All three sessions will be held between 5pm and 6.30pm and with capacity limited, interested parties are advised to call 0191 2331300 or e-mail enquiries@mhwpr.co.uk to book their place in advance.

Project director Marcel Sunier said: “At the sessions, project representatives will be on hand to answer any queries and feedback forms will be available in venues where the public information displays will be held.”

A public information and exhibition display will also be on show at Blyth Town Centre Library and the Dave Stephens Centre at Blyth Beach between Monday, June 19 and July 7.