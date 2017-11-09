Public urged to give up firearms

People are getting the chance to surrender their firearms during a nationwide police operation.

Northumbria Police is taking part in Operation Aztec, giving members of the public a chance to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition.

Chief Inspector Dave Gould said: “This surrender gives people an opportunity to safely and anonymously dispose of firearms and ammunition in a safe environment.

“The more firearms and ammunition out of harm’s way helps us keep our communities safe, avoids the risk of them getting into the wrong hands and the possibility of them being used in crime.

“The surrender not only applies to firearms and ammunition, but includes replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items.

“Every weapon we retrieve has the potential to save a life and I urge people to get involved and do the right thing.”

While there are designated police stations for the surrender, the public can go to any police station. The operation runs until the end of Sunday, November 26.

More information is available on the Northumbria Police website along with the list of designated stations and FAQs.

It does not mean that police will not investigate any offences prior to surrender.