Pupils book their place at retailer

Pupils from a primary school in Cramlington are to see their work on display at a major book retailer.

Children at Cragside Church of England Primary School will have their work on show at Waterstones in Newcastle as part of their World Book Day celebrations.

They took part in a competition, organised by The Education Network, which saw children from across key stages one and two completing various different literature-based tasks set by their class teachers, based on their favourite books.

Four pieces of work from each key stage were chosen to go through to the final judging panel before the overall winners were chosen.

Key stage one winner was Kayla Greig, six, who received a £15 book token from Waterstones for her review of Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark. Key stage two winner Katie Charlton, nine, received a £25 book token and will have her entry, a book review of Cressida Cowell’s How to Train Your Dragon, put on display on one of the columns in the Waterstones Blackett Street branch.

Teacher Rachel Middis said: “At Cragside Primary, we place a really strong emphasis on reading and writing and we are always looking for new ways to encourage the children to engage with books.

“When The Education Network approached us about the World Book Day competition they were running in conjunction with Waterstones, we thought it sounded like a great opportunity to celebrate reading in a fun way that would get the whole school involved.”