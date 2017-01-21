Pupils help make a difference in Africa

Intrepid students have been helping make a difference to the lives of children affected by HIV and Aids in Africa.

Sixth form pupils from the Northumberland Church of England Academy travelled to Gaborone in the school’s link Diocese of Botswana.

Working in 41C heat, they helped orphans and children in a day care centre, joined in with a garden project at a local pre-school and supported patients at a hospice, clearing a fallen tree that had damaged patients’ rooms and tackling a bees’ nest.

During their two-week stay, the students travelled to South Africa and Zambia and visited sites including Table Mountain, Robben Island, Chobe National Park and Victoria Falls.

It was the third year that students from the Sixth Form at the Academy’s Josephine Butler Campus (JBVI) in Ashington have taken part in a volunteer trip abroad.

Before embarking on their challenge, the group had to first put their enterprise skills to the test and raise £15,000 to fund the trip.

Skye Grant, Year 13 pupil, said: “Through meeting the teachers and children we came to appreciate the bigger picture of what life is like in Botswana and how people cope and thrive in the face of adversity.”

JBVI celebrated its best set of A-Level results last summer.

Head of JBVI, Danielle Towers, said: “JBVI allows students to study a wide range of subjects whilst providing opportunities to expand their horizons and skills ready for work or higher education.”