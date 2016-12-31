Pupils pull their socks up for fund

Pupils put their best feet forward to step into harvest fundraising.

Youngsters at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington took part in a Bright Socks day as part of a fundraising campaign by aid agency Cafod.

School Learning Rescource Centre manager Marie Wright said: “Our Cafod young leaders did a great job at brightening up harvest by encouraging staff and students to wear their brightest socks to represent their donations of 20p.

“They were able to draw attention to the needs of our neighbours in developing countries, while creating an atmosphere of thanksgiving for our own blessings.”

The pupils raised £300, which will support Cafod’s work with communities in need across the globe, including an initiative in Bolivia where it is providing greenhouses to protect crops and training residents in new farming techniques.