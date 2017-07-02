Pupils rewarded for hard work

Hard-working students were rewarded for their attendance and commitment to their studies with an invitation to a special evening hosted by their teachers.

Children from Years 5 and 6 joined senior students at Bede Academy, in Blyth, for the evening of fun and games, organised to reward them for their efforts at school.

Teachers ran activities including welly-wanging, basketball, beat the goalie, with vice principal Dr Andrew Middleton in the net, and a film observation round.

The favourite game among many students, who could leave their school uniform at home for the party, was a chocolate tasting challenge.

Divided into teams, the students could earn ‘Bede pounds’ for their performance in each of the games, with the currency used to buy materials for their final challenge.

After a tea of pizza and chips, the last activity was a test of teamwork and creativity as they had to make a couch for a teacher to sit on from purchases of balloons, tape and string.

Head of school Julie Roberts said: “The students were nominated by teachers and tutors for an invitation to our Principal’s Race Night, which is just reward for hard work, excellent attendance, good behaviour and a commitment to playing their part in academy life. Every student who came thoroughly deserved it and we all hope they had a fun time and enjoyed the evening.”

Leah Davison, nine, said: “My teacher says I’m really brave and I like getting involved in activities so I think that’s why I was chosen.”

Ethan Norgrove, nine, added: “It’s been really fun with lots of different activities and it was nice to be chosen to represent my house, Aidan.”