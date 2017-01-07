Pupils start up a safety campaign

Children have started a campaign to try and make their journey to school safer.

Pupils at St Bede’s RC Primary School, in Bedlington, are raising concerns about the dangers of walking to their school.

The dangers have been exasperated due to factors including new road traffic system and parents parking on Ridge Terrace causing congestion, plus the narrowing of the footpath into the school.

Members of St Bede’s Pupil Voice are looking to raise awareness of the road safety problem and think of solutions.

A competition was held to design posters for a road safety exhibition with one potential solution being a zebra crossing on Ridge Terrace.

Malcolm Robinson, Mayor of West Bedlington Town Council, has backed the campaign, saying the concerns have now been raised with Northumberland County Council.

St Bede’s welcomed Les Gilbert, the county council’s road safety officer, into school to talk to each class about how they need to remain safe on and around the roads.

Jasmine, from Year 3, said: “It was very good when he showed us how to use a subway and also that if you run near a road it is hard to stop quickly.”

A school spokesperson said: “The children judged the competition and the winners received 20 house points each.

“They all really enjoyed being part of this campaign and are set to plan further events in the near future.

“The work of the School Council is an important part of school life.”