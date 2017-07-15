Quality awards for site managers

Two site managers overseeing the construction of hundreds of new homes have been honoured for their work.

Miller Homes pair John Harrison and Paul Ritchie are celebrating after receiving Quality Awards in the first round of the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job Awards.

Paul Ritchie, Miller Homes site manager at Wheatfields in Seaton Delaval.

Paul, site manager at Miller Homes’ Wheatfields development in Seaton Delaval, and John, site manager at the Portland Wynd development in Blyth, were among nine Miller Homes site managers across the UK to be recognised by the national awards.

Paul, 41, from Wallsend, said: “This is my eighth consecutive Quality Award and it feels great to have been recognised by the NHBC once again.

“Fingers crossed that I will be awarded my seventh Seal of Excellence at the second stage of the awards later this year.”

John, 59 from Blyth, added: “At Miller Homes, we’re very proud of the quality of homes and communities which we are building, and I’m really pleased to have received my second Quality Award.”

Chris Endsor, chief executive of Miller Homes, said: “Building new homes safely and to the highest standards is a key priority for Miller Homes.

“We are very proud of all of our site managers who have received this recognition from the industry for their commitment and dedication to achieving these standards day in and day out at their developments.”

Neil Jefferson, managing director of the NHBC, said: “Congratulations to all of the 2017 Quality Award winners.”

“The strength of this year’s entries coupled with the judges’ long and hard deliberations over selecting around 450 winners from more than 16,000 site managers should give great pride to them all and their teams.

“Every year the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards give us the chance to celebrate the efforts site managers go to promoting continuous improvement in the quality of new homes, year on year, for homeowners and their families to enjoy.”

For more information on Miller Homes North East call 03300 371 997 or visit www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx